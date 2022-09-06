Gorman homers, drives in 2, as Cardinals beat Nationals 4-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman broke out of a slump with a homer and a pair of RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 4-1. José Quintana gave up a run on five hits and he struck out five in five innings to earn his first win since August 10. The Cardinals have won five of their last six games and have won 19 of their last 22 at Busch Stadium. Brendan Donovan also homered for the Cardinals. Nationals starter Paolo Espino gave up three runs in five innings as Washington's three-game winning streak was snapped.

