Harper, Phils get gift in 9th, send Miami to 8th loss in row

By Aaron Bracy, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 9:25 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 8:33 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home on Jean Segura's single to send the Philadelphia Phillies over the Marlins 3-2. dmundo Sosa homered and doubled and Aaron Nola struck out 10 for the playoff-contending Phillies, who rebounded from a poor road trip in which they lost five of six to the sub-.500 Diamondbacks and Giants. Anderson drove in both runs for the Marlins. Miami lost its eighth in a row and has scored no more than two runs in nine straight games. Harper hit a high fly down the line in medium left with one out in the ninth. Anderson stumbled and Harper wound up on second. After an intentional walk, Segura singled.

