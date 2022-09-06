Authorities ask for public's help to find missing man last seen in Bryce Canyon National Park

An elderly man is missing who was last seen in Bryce Canyon National Park on Sept. 1, and authorities are asking for the public's help to find him. (Garfield Count Sheriff's Office)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — An elderly man is missing, last seen in Bryce Canyon National Park, and authorities are asking for the public's help to find him.

William "Bill" Thorpe was last seen getting off the park shuttle at Bryce Point on Sept. 1 at 3 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Thorpe was last known to be wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki or light-colored pants, a dark belt, and tan colored hat.

Anyone who visited the park since Sept. 1 may have important information, authorities say. The sheriff's office said that a Garfield County search and rescue team and multiple agencies spent the day Tuesday searching for Thorpe and "there is still an active search at this time."

Those who have information are asked to contact the Garfield County Sheriff's Office at 435-676-1134 or the National Park Service dispatch for Glen Canyon at 928-608-6301.

×

Photos

Most recent Southern Utah stories