Suspended Padres star Tatis has surgery on left shoulder

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 7:14 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — Suspended San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttache, the team physician for the Dodgers and the NFL's Rams. The surgery originally had been scheduled for last week but was postponed because Tatis had strep throat. Recovery from the shoulder surgery is estimated at four to six months. His spring training could be delayed, but if all goes well, he should be full strength by the time he's done serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

