Jones having his usual butterflies as Giants look to Titans

By Tom Canavan, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 4:45 p.m.

 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — At age 25 and entering his fourth NFL season, Daniel Jones isn't feeling any different in the stretch run to the season opener against the Tennessee Titans. His excitement level was up and the butterflies were floating in his stomach Tuesday as the Giants began work on the game plan for Sunday's opener in Nashville. The game also will be Brian Daboll's debut as a head coach. This is a major year for Jones. His first three seasons have been marked by inconsistency, losing and injuries and he needs to play well with his contract expiring after this season.

Tom Canavan

