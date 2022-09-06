Clemson's former athletic trainer Fred Hoover dies at 92

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 4:23 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's former longtime athletic trainer, Fred Hoover, has died. Hoover had served in that role for the Tigers for 40 years after getting hired by Hall of Fame football coach Frank Howard. Hoover was 92 years old when he died Monday night. His son, Brian, told the school Hoover had watched Clemson's win over Georgia Tech earlier that night. Hoover, nicknamed "Doc," was considered a pioneer in the field. He was honored by the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and was a past chairman of the board for the National Athletic Trainers Association.

The Associated Press

