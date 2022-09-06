New Seahawks Harris and Fant ready for reunion with Broncos

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RENTON, Wash. — Of course there is plenty of attention building surrounding the reunion happening in Seattle next Monday night to open the NFL season between the Seahawks and Broncos. New Seattle defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant are about to face their old team when the Broncos come visiting to open the season. Most of the attention going into the anticipated opener surrounds Russell Wilson's return to Seattle following his offseason trade to the Broncos after a decade with the Seahawks. Fant and Harris were part of the return Seattle got in the trade and are expected to be key contributors for the Seahawks this season.

