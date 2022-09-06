New Seahawks Harris and Fant ready for reunion with Broncos

By Tim Booth, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 3:48 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RENTON, Wash. — Of course there is plenty of attention building surrounding the reunion happening in Seattle next Monday night to open the NFL season between the Seahawks and Broncos. New Seattle defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant are about to face their old team when the Broncos come visiting to open the season. Most of the attention going into the anticipated opener surrounds Russell Wilson's return to Seattle following his offseason trade to the Broncos after a decade with the Seahawks. Fant and Harris were part of the return Seattle got in the trade and are expected to be key contributors for the Seahawks this season.

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Tim Booth

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  