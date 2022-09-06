Gov. Cox, health care leaders commit to affordable, innovative care in Utah

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox, health care community leaders, and stakeholders have taken the next step to make health care more accessible and affordable for Utahns.

The next step is part of the One Utah Health Collaborative, a community-owned nonprofit 501(c)(3) the governor launched last fall.

Solving this problem is not optional, according to Cox, who said addressing the cost of health care has become an economic must.

He said high health care costs impact more than what meets the eye. It impacts Utah's economic growth by limiting employer profits, lowering employee wages, and crowding out other state spending priorities.

"In Utah we solve problems. It's our thing. We will solve this problem before it's solved for us by heavy-handed federal policy," Cox said.

Through lenses of equality, equity, and opportunity, the One Utah Health Collaborative will work to reduce the growth of total health care spending in the state.

Broken down, their primary goals include affordability and outcomes measured under race, ethnicity, geography, and overall inclusivity to create opportunity for all in the state.

Moreover, the governor said one in five Americans have mental and physical health conditions.

He said rates are higher among the Medicaid population.

By June 30, 2024, Utah Medicaid will enroll 5,000 more Medicaid members to address more Utahns who need this kind of health care access.

There is also a commitment to prevent problems before they happen.

"Address root causes of chronic disease, decrease costs to create downstream savings, and help people stay healthy to live productive and longer lives," Cox said.

The idea is that access to coverage creates different health options, which will lead to overall greater health.

