Center Dalman set to start in Falcons opener against Saints

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 3:21 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have named Drew Dalman as their starting center for Sunday's opener against the New Orleans Saints. Dalman was listed as the starter on the team's first regular-season depth chart. Dalman alternated with Matt Hennessy with the first-team offense during the preseason. First-round pick Drake London is listed as a starting wide receiver after missing much of the preseason with a knee injury. London practiced on Monday. Marcus Mariota is expected to start at quarterback. Rookie Desmond Ridder is the backup.

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  