Center Dalman set to start in Falcons opener against Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have named Drew Dalman as their starting center for Sunday's opener against the New Orleans Saints. Dalman was listed as the starter on the team's first regular-season depth chart. Dalman alternated with Matt Hennessy with the first-team offense during the preseason. First-round pick Drake London is listed as a starting wide receiver after missing much of the preseason with a knee injury. London practiced on Monday. Marcus Mariota is expected to start at quarterback. Rookie Desmond Ridder is the backup.

