Imperious Mbappé scores twice as PSG beats Juventus 2-1

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 4:03 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 3:07 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Kylian Mbappé has scored two superb goals to give PSG a 2-1 win against Juventus in their Champions League opener. Mbappé has now scored 29 Champions League goals in a PSG jersey which is just one short of Edinson Cavani's club record. At 23 years and 260 days, World Cup winner Mbappe is also the youngest player to score 35 goals in Europe's top club competition taking the record away from his teammate Lionel Messi. American midfielder Weston McKennie pulled one back for Juventus.

The Associated Press

