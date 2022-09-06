Benzema injured in Real Madrid's game against Celtic

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 3:43 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 2:19 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GLASGOW, Scotland — France striker Karim Benzema was substituted with an apparent knee injury in Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League. Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced in the 30th minute. He put his hand on his face as he slowly walked off the field. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match he was optimistic about Benzema's injury. Benzema is coming off his best season ever, when he was the leading scorer both in the Champions League and the Spanish league. He scored 15 goals in the Champions League alone.

The Associated Press

