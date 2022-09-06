Woman arrested outside Kentucky coach John Calipari's home

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A woman has been arrested after she tried to enter the property of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari. University spokeswoman Blair Conner says Lexington Police were called to assist University of Kentucky police outside of Calipari's residence Tuesday morning. The woman was arrested outside of the gate and charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country. The woman was looking for someone who wasn't at Calipari's house. Conner says the call to police did not come from Calipari's home.

