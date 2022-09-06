The Utah Checkdown podcast: The sky isn't falling for the Utes

By Josh Furlong, KSL.com | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 2:16 p.m.

 
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah suffered a 3-point loss at The Swamp over the weekend. And while it was a heartbreaking loss, it's not a sign the sky is falling.

There are obvious areas to celebrate in the loss, but there's also some areas that could pose problems for the Utes moving forward. The hosts break down the game and what a loss means to the season.

Give the podcast a listen below or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Google and Spotify, and many more.

Josh is the Sports Director for KSL.com and beat writer of University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

