US rolls into AmeriCup quarterfinals, tops Venezuela 101-49

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 7:40 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RECIFE, Brazil — Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament. Everything else seemed easy. Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by topping Venezuela 101-49 in a game that started Sunday, was interrupted because of leaks caused by rain, then resumed 48 hours later — with both teams playing a separate game in between.

The Associated Press

