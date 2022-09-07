KSL.com College Football Pick'em Week 2 preview

Estimated read time: 8-9 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Week 1 is in the books, and now it's on to the next slate of KSL.com College Football Pick'em games. Find your redemption in Week 2 or create yourself a winning streak with some help from the previews below.

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah

Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. MDT (Pac-12 Network)

The Utes stumbled in Week 1 in a 29-26 loss to Florida that dropped them six spots in the Associated Press Top 25, but they have a chance to get back on track quickly with a home game against an FCS program in Southern Utah.

Why Utah will win:

Besides the obvious discrepancy between FBS and FCS classification, there are plenty of reasons to expect a significant bounce-back from Utah. The Utes are still favorites to win the Pac-12 and remain one of the top teams in the nation. The top-tier talent from Cam Rising at quarterback all the way to Clark Phillips III at cornerback presents a clear mismatch and cause for victory.

The Utes scored 26 points in Week 1, but if Rising's final pass hadn't been intercepted they would've passed the 30-point threshold against a now-ranked SEC squad in the Gators. To be that close to victory and fail to finish is not something the Utes will want to feel again. Look for a quick lead and clinical performance from Utah this week.

Why SUU will win:

Utah has never lost to an FCS opponent since the subdivision's creation in 2006, but SUU has two wins against FBS opponents since 2006, including a 41-16 win over UNLV in 2011 and a 22-21 win over South Alabama in 2013.

So, is it impossible? No. Is it likely? Probably not. The Thunderbirds defeated the University of St. Thomas 44-13 last week with three scores and 364 yards from quarterback Justin Miller, and will need a similarly herculean performance from the signal caller to stand a chance against Rising and the Utes this week.

Betting line: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m. MDT (ABC)

Pitt validated its place in the AP Top 25 and entered the national spotlight when it defeated West Virginia 38-31 last week in the first Backyard Brawl between the rivals since 2011.

The Panthers move on to a Top 25, ACC-SEC clash against No. 24 Tennessee this week in front of a home crowd that broke the Pittsburgh city record for attendance at a sporting event last week with 70,622 people.

Why Tennessee will win:

The Vols rolled through Ball State 59-10 in Week 1, earning a spot in the Top 25 for the first time since Oct. 2020 and first time under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker had an efficient 221 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-25 passing against Ball State, and the Maxwell Award watchlist selection will be key in leading the Vols to a road win in one of the week's top matchups.

Why Pitt will win:

Some 70,000 screaming fans sure would go a long way toward a 2-0 start for the Panthers. USC transfer Kedon Slovis proved a more-than-capable replacement for Kenny Pickett in his first start for the Panthers, throwing for 308 yards and a score on 16-of-24 passing against West Virginia, and sophomore running back Rodney Hammond Jr. scored twice, including a crucial 11-yard run into the end zone late in the third quarter.

But it was junior defensive back M.J. Devonshire that stole the show with his 56-yard interception return with under three minutes to go that sealed the win, and could spell trouble for the Vols if the rest of the defense shows up alongside Devonshire at home in Acrisure Stadium.

Betting line: Tennessee -6.5

Over/Under: 66 points

Weber State at Utah State

Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. MDT (Mountain West Network)

The Aggies haven't caught much of a break to open the season. They were tested far sooner than planned in Week 0 against Connecticut and then was shut out 55-0 on the road against No. 1 Alabama.

A home game against an in-state FCS school might be just what the doctor ordered to give the Aggies a boost of confidence before a bye week and the start of Mountain West Conference play.

Why Weber State will win:

Like SUU's chances against Utah, a win for Weber State is certainly not a bet many, if any, would take; however, if you can find a place that will take your money and have the gumption to do so, there's always a chance, right?

After all, the Aggies were 27.5-point favorites against UConn and trailed 14-0 after the first quarter. Utah State came back to win it 31-20, but it was definitely closer than it should have been. The Wildcats will have to hope this Aggies squad isn't the one that won the Mountain West last year and finished ranked No. 24 to have any chance of survival.

Why Utah State will win:

Utah State beat writer Jacob Nielson explained it far better than I ever could, but it goes something like this:

The Aggies took a 55-0 beating from Alabama and were still standing, with no serious injuries and a chance to gain valuable and insightful minutes from younger players. One such rising star is Mountain West Freshman of the Week Ike Larsen: a Cache Valley native that forced a quarterback hurry on Bryce Young, picked off backup Jalen Milroe in the third quarter, and blocked a punt in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats had zero passing touchdowns against Western Oregon in a 41-5 win in Week 1, and it likely won't get any better against Larsen and the Aggies this week.

Betting line: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. MDT (ESPN2)

Oklahoma State rose one spot from No. 12 to No. 11 in the Top 25 this week after a 58-44 win over Central Michigan in Week 1, and now welcomes the Pac-12 to Stillwater for a Devils vs. Cowboys showdown.

Why Arizona State will win:

ASU came back down to Earth at the end of 2021 after reaching as high as No. 18 in the Top 25 last year. Jayden Daniels is now the quarterback for the LSU Tigers and has been replaced in Tempe by Florida transfer Emory Jones, who had just 152 yards on 13-of-18 passing against Northern Arizona last week. But Jones showed off his dual-threat talent with 48 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Running back Xazavian Valladay also had an impressive day on the ground with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, followed by Daniyel Ngata with 60 yards on 10 carries. The dynamic offensive players will have to show up and spark some magic in Oklahoma for a win this week.

Why Oklahoma State will win:

The Cowboys were 8 points away from going undefeated last season, and finished off the year with a 37-35 win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, cementing their status as a legitimate force out of the Big 12.

Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders showed why his final year in Stillwater could be his best yet in Week 1, throwing for four touchdowns and 406 yards. His scores came from four different receivers, and, if he stays healthy, will likely be a major reason for success against ASU and the several teams to follow.

Betting line: Oklahoma State -11

Over/Under: 58 points

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

Sept. 10 at 8:15 p.m. MDT (ESPN)

Future Big 12 foes meet in a rematch of last year's 38-24 Baylor win in Waco. But this time, the Cougars have home-field advantage.

Why Baylor will win:

The Bears shot up the polls after last year's statement victory over then-19th-ranked BYU, going from unranked to No. 5 by the end of the season, after defeating No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Sophomore Blake Shapen stepped in at quarterback this season for Gerry Bohanon and put up 214 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-20 passing in his first game as starter in a 69-10 win over Albany. Richard Reese added two touchdowns on the ground, and Baylor will look to, once again, use its Power Five size and strength at the line of scrimmage to methodically go at the Cougars.

Why BYU will win:

The Cougars are favored at home against a Top-10 team after opening the season with a 50-21 win at South Florida to open the season. Quarterback Jaren Hall wasn't able to get the job done in his first crack at the Bears in 2021, but will look to add upon his already-impressive tandem with receiver Puka Nacua (availability still TBD after an ankle injury in Florida) in round two.

The running game could take some pressure off of Hall, however, as Nacua started Week 1 with a 75-yard rushing touchdown and Cal transfer Chris Brooks ran for 134 yard and a touchdown on 13 carries in his first game as Tyler Allgeier's replacement. Lopini Katoa and Jackson McChesney make up the rest of a talented backfield group that could have its way against Baylor if the highly-praised and talented BYU offensive line can match or surpass the Bears size and strength in the trenches.

Betting line: BYU -3.5

Over/Under: 53.5 points

