Colts hoping to find answer to 8-game opening day skid

By Michael Marot, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

 

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. just smiles in anticipation of the next question. He's heard it each September since being drafted in 2020. And Pittman and his teammates know it will continue until they snap the NFL's longest active opening day losing streak. The Colts most recently celebrated a Week 1 victory in 2013. Since then, they've lost eight straight in all sorts of ways with the reminders evident everywhere from talk radio to the words of team owner Jim Irsay. Indy thinks it can finally break through on Sunday at Houston.

Michael Marot

