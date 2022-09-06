Leeds manager Marsch charged by FA over 'respect' comments

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 1:09 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been charged with making improper comments to the media by the English Football Association after he was sent off during Saturday's game against Brentford. The American was shown a red card for protesting a refereeing decision and then accused the match officials of showing him a "lack or respect" in his post-match interviews. The FA says Marsch was charged with breaching its rule E3, which regulates what can be said about match officials to the media. He has until Friday to respond and faces a possible suspension.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  