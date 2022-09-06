Big 12 teams score multiple touchdowns on blocked punts, FG

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Scoring touchdowns on special teams put a stamp on the Big 12′s opening week of the season. There were four punt returns for touchdowns, including two after blocked punts. A blocked field goal turned into a fifth score. And another blocked punt led to a quick TD one play later. Granted, half of the opponents were members of the Championship Subdivision, but it does show what the Big 12 is capable of on special teams this season. According to the league, it's the second time in its 27-year history that there were four TDs scored off of punts in the same week. The other occurred in 2002.

