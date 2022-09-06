Dinamo stuns big-spending Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ZAGREB, Croatia — Mislav Oršić must wish he could play English teams every week. The Croatia forward ran from the halfway line and produced a deft finish in the 13th minute to lead Dinamo Zagreb to a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Group E match in the Champions League. Add that goal to Oršić's feats against English clubs in the Europa League: a winner against West Ham last season and a hat trick to eliminate Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in 2020-21. It was a memorable start by Dinamo to its first group-stage campaign in Europe's top competition since the 2019-20.

