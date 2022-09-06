Dinamo stuns big-spending Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 1:33 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 12:58 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ZAGREB, Croatia — Mislav Oršić must wish he could play English teams every week. The Croatia forward ran from the halfway line and produced a deft finish in the 13th minute to lead Dinamo Zagreb to a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Group E match in the Champions League. Add that goal to Oršić's feats against English clubs in the Europa League: a winner against West Ham last season and a hat trick to eliminate Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in 2020-21. It was a memorable start by Dinamo to its first group-stage campaign in Europe's top competition since the 2019-20.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  