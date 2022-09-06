Missouri renews K-State rivalry with non-conference match-up

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 12:55 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANHATTAN, Kan. — It's been more than a decade since Missouri and Kansas State played each other in football. On Saturday, the longtime conference rivals will finally meet again in an important out-of-conference game. The Tigers are coming off a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech while the Wildcats are fresh off a blowout of South Dakota. But along with improving to 2-0, the winner also earns some important bragging rights, particularly on the recruiting trail. The game means a lot to players and coaches as well as fans, many of whom still remember the days when Missouri and Kansas State met every year.

