Reyna makes 2 assists as Dortmund beats Copenhagen 3-0 in CL

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 12:49 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DORTMUND, Germany — United States international Gio Reyna set up two goals and Borussia Dortmund opened its Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Copenhagen. Dortmund took early control of Group G with Manchester City playing at Sevilla later. Dortmund captain Marco Reus and Raphaël Guerreiro scored in quick succession toward the end of the first half. England teenager Jude Bellingham added another late in the second half. Dortmund produced numerous other chances but couldn't quite find the target. Copenhagen had a late goal annulled by the VAR for offside. Dortmund visits City next and Copenhagen hosts Sevilla. Dortmund won the competition in 1997.

The Associated Press

