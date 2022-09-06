Utah launches new suicide prevention 'playbook' on Instagram

Joe Tuia' ana, a suicide prevention advocate, speaks at the Utah’s suicide prevention program, Live On, who launched a first-of-its-kind Instagram-based training program for the public, during at event in Lehi on Tuesday. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LEHI — When Joe Tuia'ana came across a stranger going through a suicide crisis earlier this year, he found himself in the unique situation of helping someone choose to live on.

"For what seemed like forever, I sat there cradling this young man in my arms, and we cried together. All I could muster through my tears was, 'I love you, bro. I love you,'" Tuia'ana recalled.

Since then, he's stayed in touch with the man, sending him frequent texts, and even shares family dinners with him.

"He doesn't always reply, but it's a persistent reminder to him, and also to myself, of the love we felt that day together," Tuia'ana said.

While experiences like his may be "one in a million," anyone can help save someone in their own lives by "being present for the people you care about."

"It's about checking in, knowing what to look for and where to turn, asking the real questions, and showing real empathy and compassion for the people around us."

Tuia'ana joined state health and business leaders at Silicon Slopes in Lehi on Tuesday to announce the launch of the Live On Utah suicide prevention "playbook" developed specifically for Instagram, a social media platform particularly popular among youth.

Mental health among adolescents has been a persistent problem in Utah, with suicide being the leading cause of death among children ages 10 to 17 years old, according to state data.

The training offered at @liveonutah was developed by mental health experts in Utah and it details how to recognize signs of depression, how to have difficult conversations about mental health and where to go for help if you or someone you know is struggling, said Allison Foust, suicide prevention program administrator with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

"Why don't we use this time scrolling Instagram to learn the warning signs for suicide and help to save lives in our state?" Foust asked.

Each lesson offered on the Instagram account will take less than 10 minutes to read or view. After participating in the lessons, a person can earn the title of a Live On "ambassador," according to Foust. The program, which has been in the works since early this year, was funded with money from the Utah Legislature and organizations that include The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Intermountain Healthcare and the Utah Sports Shooting Council.

Michelle Smith, chief people and culture officer for Larry H. Miller Companies, said the company will promote the program to its employees and said leaders are "thrilled" to provide the new resource.

She challenged other businesses and organizations to make their employees aware of the training program and to become Live On ambassadors.

"We should lead with love and success will follow," she said.

Clint Betts, president and CEO of Silicon Slopes, pointed to the difficulty he says many in the tech industry face as they work to build things that others don't initially care about "for a long time."

The tech sector has seen a number of high-profile suicide deaths over the years that have "rocked this community," Betts said. "We've been searching for answers on this issue for years, and Live On Utah means the world to us."

When seeing those with fancy cars, big houses and financial success, "you think, 'Wow, they've got it all.' But most of the time they're struggling. You just don't know who's struggling. And this message of: 'You're not alone' is so powerful," Betts said.

"If this thing saves one life, my goodness, we did something incredible," he said.

Suicide prevention resources If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline./p> Crisis Hotlines Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000

SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388

988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988

Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386 Online resources NAMI Utah: namiut.org

SafeUT: safeut.org

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah Warning signs of suicide Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide. Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. What to do if you see warning signs of suicide Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

×

Photos

Related stories

Most recent Health stories