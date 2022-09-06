Nevada's Sanders wins MWC defensive honor; NCAA-best 3 picks

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 12:12 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RENO, Nev. — Bentlee Sanders intercepted two passes, returned one for a touchdown and forced a fumble in Nevada's 38-14 win over Texas State to earn Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors and take the NCAA lead in interceptions.

The senior defensive back from Tampa, Florida has three interceptions through two games. Nevada's nine defensive takeaways — six interceptions and three fumble recoveries — rank second only to Western Kentucky's 10 nationally.

Sanders returned the second of his two picks for a 28-yard touchdown in Reno on Saturday, capping the Wolf Pack's 24-point third quarter, which blew the game open at 38-7. He also made five tackles, including two for a loss.

Nevada (2-0) wraps up its September home schedule this Saturday, hosting Incarnate Word of San Antonio, Texas at 2:30 p.m. at Mackay Stadium.

Incarnate Word is coming off a 64-29 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday as quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. threw six touchdown passes and ran for another score.

The Associated Press

