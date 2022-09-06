Vuelta: Roglic falls near finish but gains time on Evenepoel

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 11:16 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOMARES, Spain — Primoz Roglic crashed with the finish line in sight in the Spanish Vuelta but still gained ground on Remco Evenepoel after the overall leader had a puncture a few kilometers from the end. Neither rider lost time because of their mishaps as they benefitted from a 3-kilometer protection zone at the end of the stage. Roglic was bleeding from his right shoulder, arm and leg as he crossed the line in the 16th stage. The three-time defending champion was going for the victory but went down hard with 75 meters to go. Mads Pedersen won the stage.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  