Tennis player Osorio Hernández suspended in doping case

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 10:58 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Tennis player Juan-Carlos Osorio Hernández of Ecuador has been provisionally suspended for failing a doping test at a competition. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the 39-year-old Osorio Hernández tested positive for methasterone, which is an anabolic steroid, while competing at a tournament in his home country in June. Osorio Hernández is unranked and is now is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted. Osorio Hernández competed at a second-tier event in the capital Quito, where he lost in the first round of qualifying.

The Associated Press

