Lori Daybell's son arrested for investigation of 2 counts of sexual assault

Colby Ryan, the son of Lori Vallow Daybell, is in jail after being arrested for alleged sex crimes. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via EastIdahoNews)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

MESA, Arizona — Colby Ryan, the son of Lori Vallow Daybell, is in jail after being arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes.

Ryan, 26, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona over the weekend for investigation of two counts of domestic violence sexual assault, according to county court records.

A probable cause statement shows a woman contacted Mesa police on Friday to report an alleged crime. She told officers Ryan had visited her two days earlier.

During the visit, she said the pair watched television together and Ryan pressured her to have sexual intercourse. She told him "stop," "this isn't a good idea" and "I don't want to do this," but he proceeded to assault her, according to court documents.

"The victim said the defendant said he was sorry and started to cry. The victim went into her bedroom and locked the door while the defendant slept on the couch," court documents say.

The next day, the victim recorded a conversation with Ryan and he agreed that he "raped" her, according to court documents. A nurse completed a sexual assault exam on the victim and clothing was tested for DNA.

Police arrested Ryan on Saturday evening and during an interview, court documents indicate he "made verbal admissions" to sexually assaulting the woman "even after the victim told him to stop multiple times."

Ryan is being held on $10,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court this week.

Lori Vallow Daybell, Ryan's mother, and her husband Chad Daybell are charged in Idaho with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Ryan's siblings – 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – and Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

×

Related links

Most recent Daybell case stories

Related topics Daybell case Idaho