Juventus, Inter fans investigated for alleged antisemitism

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 4:41 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROME — Alleged antisemitic chants by Juventus and Inter Milan fans are being investigated by Italian soccer authorities. The chants allegedly included references to Jews and occurred on Saturday during Juventus' 1-1 draw at Fiorentina and Inter's 3-2 loss to AC Milan in the Milan derby. Inter tweeted its support of the fight against discrimination in reaction to the federation's move. The federation also announced it's investigating Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri for insulting the referee and the entire referees' corps during a 2-1 home loss to Napoli.

The Associated Press

