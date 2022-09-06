Tokyo Olympics sponsorship scandal widens with more arrests

By Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 2:28 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOKYO — Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member are widening as Japanese prosecutors "re-arrested" Haruyuki Takahashi in a case involving suspected payments from a publisher which became a sponsor for the Games. The latest allegations center on 76 million yen — about $540,000 — Takahashi received from publishing company Kadokawa, according to Tokyo District prosecutors. Two Kadokawa officials have been arrested for allegedly paying bribes. Takahashi has been in detention since he was arrested last month for receiving bribes from clothing manufacturer Aoki Holdings. He was also formally charged Tuesday with receiving bribes from Aoki. Three Aoki officials were also charged.

