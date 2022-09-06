PSG coach sets off storm in France with quip about flying

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Lawmakers in France are heaping criticism on the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain after he fobbed off concerns about the team's use of chartered flights during a national drive to save energy. Coach Christophe Galtier quipped sarcastically that the French league champion might instead switch to using sail-power to transport its millionaire players. An array of politicians reacted with fury at the coach's lack of concern. The debate about PSG's use of short-haul flights started when an executive for the French high-speed rail network called out the club for flying its players on a short hop from Paris to Nantes this past weekend.

