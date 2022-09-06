PSG coach sets off storm in France with quip about flying

By John Leicester And Samuel Petrequin, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 12:46 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Lawmakers in France are heaping criticism on the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain after he fobbed off concerns about the team's use of chartered flights during a national drive to save energy. Coach Christophe Galtier quipped sarcastically that the French league champion might instead switch to using sail-power to transport its millionaire players. An array of politicians reacted with fury at the coach's lack of concern. The debate about PSG's use of short-haul flights started when an executive for the French high-speed rail network called out the club for flying its players on a short hop from Paris to Nantes this past weekend.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
John Leicester And Samuel Petrequin

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  