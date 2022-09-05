Giants hit 5 HRs, beat Dodgers 7-4 to snap 8-game skid vs LA

By Beth Harris, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 12:11 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 11:26 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — Lewis Brinson, J.D. Davis, Thairo Estrada and David Villar rocked Andrew Heaney for home runs in back-to-back innings during the San Francisco Giants' 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants snapped an eight-game losing streak to their longtime rivals. San Francisco struck for two homers in the third and two in the fourth. Brinson added a solo shot leading off the ninth. The Dodgers hold a commanding lead in the NL West and their magic number to clinch the division title is eight. The Dodgers were led by Freddie Freeman with a two-run homer and Austin Barnes with a solo shot.

