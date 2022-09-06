Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: Georgia reloads and looks dangerous, Florida jumps in

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — For all the anticipation for the return of the college football season, the opening weekend of full competition lived up to the hype.

There was pure craziness (see North Carolina-Appalachian State), the no touchdown game (see Iowa-South Dakota State) and a triple overtime game against two quality Group of Five teams (see Houston-UTSA). There was the blocked PAT by Florida State to send LSU spiraling (to say nothing of the craziness that led up to the PAT).

There was also the debut of a new early Heisman candidate in Florida's Anthony Richardson. The sophomore dual-threat quarterback who has seen comparisons to Cam Newton, was electric against Utah and instantly raised the Gators' win chances this season. With Richardson under center, Florida could be a dangerous team this season.

After Week 1, there's still a clear top three leading the way, while everyone else is left jockeying for position. As a result, the rankings are still a bit fluid at this point in the season, so more big changes will almost certainly be made over the next couple weeks.

Here's the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press that will be counted toward the official consensus poll released later today.

1. Alabama

A Week 1 matchup against an overmatched Utah State program did little to change my feelings on an Alabama team loaded with talent. There's no reason to believe, at this point, that the Crimson Tide don't belong at the top. But they have a familiar foe that is lurking (and is still really solid).

2. Georgia

Georgia was supposed to have a slight drop off after sending a record 15 players to the NFL after last season. But several stacked recruiting classes were just buried in the depth chart waiting for their time to shine. and wow did they shine. The Bulldogs didn't appear to take a step back. I had them jump Ohio State as a result of their dominance.

The purely dominant win over Oregon pushed the Ducks out of my Top 25. I was always hesitant of Bo Nix at quarterback, and I'm left convinced that I was right in my assumptions. They fall out from their spot at No. 17 in my preseason ballot.

3. Ohio State

The Buckeyes didn't necessarily do anything wrong to be dropped a spot in my ballot, but Georgia was just that much more convincing. Ohio State got a solid win over a ranked Notre Dame team, and the Buckeyes did it without their star wide receiver. C.J. Stroud looked human and didn't light up the field, but he's still one of the best QB's in the country.

Join now: Create your own Top 25 poll with the KSL.com CFB fan poll Hate that voters are disrespecting your team, knowing that you could rank the top teams in college football better? Well, you're in luck.

4. Michigan

The Wolverines' first few games will do little to ultimately help us understand who they are this year. They still have talent and easily put away Colorado State, but until a quarterback is officially named the starter and there's stiffer competition, there's little known here.

5. Texas A&M

It took Texas A&M a bit of time to really fire on all cylinders against FCS opponent Sam Houston, but it was still a convincing win — nothing was really learned. I was still left questioning if the Aggies are vulnerable; it's a very small doubt, but it's there.

6. Clemson

There wasn't much from the game to convince me that Clemson was suddenly improved on offense. Still, there was no question the Tigers were going to fall to Georgia Tech (they were a mess), but the offense is still in need of a solid QB — and he's likely lurking in the backup spot. Move Cade Klubnik to starter and Clemson might achieve a more potent offense.

7. Notre Dame

Under new leadership with Brian Kelly now at LSU, the Fighting Irish showed they're still one of the best teams in the country, especially its defense. Quarterback Tyler Bucher was solid in his debut but did nothing spectacular against Ohio State. The jury is still out on Notre Dame but trending in the right way despite a loss.

8. Oklahoma

The Sooners did everything they were supposed to do against UTEP. It's still a wait-and-see situation for Oklahoma.

9. Baylor

A 69-10 win over Albany means little, other than we know Baylor can still score at a high rate. This week's matchup against a solid BYU team will serve as a better barometer to who the Bears are this season.

10. Oklahoma State

The 58-44 score against Central Michigan is a bit deceiving, considering the Cowboys were up 44-15 at halftime. Most of Central Michigan's points were scored in garbage time. It should be another strong season for Oklahoma State.

11. Utah

One play separated Utah's possibilities in the rankings. The Utes were seconds away from winning or tying up the game, but Cam Rising threw the ball into the hands of a Florida defender in the end zone. Does that one play to a previously unranked Florida team suddenly change the viewpoint of Utah? I don't think it should. I still view Utah as the best program in the Pac-12 and one that will be difficult to beat this season.

12. USC

There's no question quarterback Caleb Williams has what it takes to score points at a high clip with the players around him, but a matchup against Rice does little to show how the Trojans will be this season. The defense appeared to make progress and might be improved, but some of that may be masked by its opponent.

13. Miami

Mario Cristobal's debut in Miami went well enough as the Hurricanes rolled to a 70-13 win over Bethune-Cookman. Let's wait to see what a tougher opponent brings — we unfortunately won't get that until Week 3 against Texas A&M.

14. BYU

People are still sleeping on the Cougars; and sadly, a dominant win over South Florida will likely do little to convince people otherwise. But I continue to believe BYU has a solid team with playmakers on both sides of the ball. If the Cougars can stay healthy, there's a lot to love about this team. A tough matchup with Baylor awaits.

15. NC State

I had a lot of faith the Wolfpack would be a top-10 team at the start of the season. That belief may still come true, but they didn't show it against a pesky, never-quit East Carolina. A win is a win, but it was a bit close for comfort.

Remaining teams ranked in my ballot:

16 - Pittsburgh

17 - Michigan State

18 - Florida

19 - Arkansas

20 - Wisconsin

21 - Kentucky

22 - Ole Miss

23 - Wake Forest

24 - Houston

25 - Tennessee

Checking in: Florida, Houston, Kentucky, Pittsburgh

Dropping out: Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State

In consideration: Cincinnati, Fresno State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Texas, UCF, UCLA

If you can't see the full ballot below, click here.

Want to create your own Top 25 ballot, go create one with the KSL.com College Football Top 25 Fan Poll.

×

Most recent Sports stories