Anderson, Capps win in NHRA US Nationals at Indy

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 7:23 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Anderson won his 100th career NHRA race, defeating Dallas Glenn in the Pro Stock finals of the U.S. Nationals. Anderson reached 208.07 mph in his 6.587-second winning run. Seven of his victories have come at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Veteran Ron Capps, the defending world champion in Funny Car, won for the 71st time in his career and first in 27 appearances at Indy with a run of 3.911 seconds at 327.98 mph to defeat points leader Robert Hight in the final round.

The Associated Press

