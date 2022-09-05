Police arrest 2nd suspect in Salt Palace fatal shooting, ask for help finding a 3rd

Officers work during an investigation on 100 South, where a shooting left one dead in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3. On Monday, police said they arrested a second suspect and released the identity of a third suspect. (Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are making progress in their investigation into a Saturday shooting on West Temple outside the Salt Palace Convention Center.

On Monday, they announced the arrest of the second suspect, a 21-year-old man named Joshua Riak, along with the identity and photos of 18-year-old Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, who is suspected of being the shooter.

Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida, died in the shooting. Police said he flew to Salt Lake City with friends to attend a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Knight and his friends have engaged in fraudulent betting matches at previous conventions, police said in a press release.

Police said one of the suspects lost money to Knight and became angry. A fight between Knight and three suspects, including 22-year-old Deng Buk who was arrested Sunday, began outside the convention on Saturday afternoon.

"At some point, Kug, while in the presence of Buk and Riak, took out a gun and shot Knight," police said Monday.

Knight received medical attention from bystanders and emergency responders, but did not survive the shooting.

Police said it is alleged Kug and one of the other suspects took a cell phone and cash from Knight's pockets.

Multiple 911 calls reported the shooting at 3:19 p.m. on Saturday.

Riak was arrested by Salt Lake City Police Department's Homicide Squad following a traffic stop on Modesto Avenue, west of Modesto Park, on Monday, with help from members of the SLCPD's SWAT Team, the SLCPD Liberty Bike Squad and patrol officers.

Riak will be booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and aggravated robbery, police said.

Detectives believe Kug may have left Utah, but they do not know where he is or how he is traveling.

"Kug should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location should call 911 immediately," the statement said.

Police said anyone with information about the case in general should call 801-799-3000.

