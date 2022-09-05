Flaherty solid in return to Cardinals; Sánchez, Nats win 6-0

By Warren Mayes, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 5:58 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league game since late June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak stopped in a 6-0 loss to Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals. Meneses got three hits and fellow rookie C.J. Abrams had four to back five shutout innings from Aníbal Sánchez. Washington, which has the worst record in the majors, has won three in a row. Flaherty returned from the injured list after being sidelined by a right shoulder issue. In his first start since June 26, he allowed one run on six hits and a walk. He struck out six. The 26-year-old Flaherty went 9-2 last season. He's been out for most of this year. Sánchez gave up just two hits.

