Rays stop Red Sox 4-3 to stay 5 games back of Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay stopped Boston's five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. New York beat Minnesota 5-2 earlier in the day. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore. With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch from Jeurys Familia and stole second. Bruján advanced on a groundout and scored on Margot's double. One out later, Peralta grounded an RBI double off Zack Kelly to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead.

