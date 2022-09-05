News / Utah / 

Police identify 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed by fall in Neffs Canyon

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com | Updated - Sept. 6, 2022 at 5:37 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 5:48 p.m.

 
A 22-year-old man died after falling 30 feet in Neffs Canyon and getting a head injury on Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man who died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City has been identified.

Unified Police on Tuesday said that the man was Kurt Lawson of Seekonk, Massachusetts.

Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon on Monday that Lawson fell 30 feet and sustained a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.

Later, Bennett said Lawson had died and that it seemed like an accident but there was still an ongoing investigation.

KSL's Chopper 5 saw Lawson receiving CPR and then being lifted into a medical helicopter.

Emily Ashcraft joined KSL.com as a reporter in 2021. She covers courts and legal affairs, as well as health, faith and religion news.

