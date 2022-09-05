Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 3:18 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROME — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi's last-placed Monza 2-0. Atalanta did it without its two starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour mark after being set up by Ademola Lookman. Lookman then appeared to have the tap in but on closer review there was a deflection and it went down as an own goal from Monza defender Marlon. Torino beat Lecce 1-0 with a goal from Nikola Vlasic. Salernitana and Empoli drew 2-2.

The Associated Press

