Bichette 3 HRs in 2nd game, Blue Jays sweep DH from Orioles

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 to complete a sweep. The Blue Jays extended their lead over Baltimore to 4½ games for the AL's third and final wild-card spot. Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added solo drives in the sixth and seventh off Bruce Zimmermann. The Orioles have lost three in a row, their longest skid since a four-game slide from June 28-July 2. Toronto won the opener 7-3 behind Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his first outing at Camden Yards since Baltimore traded him in July 2018.

×

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics MLB National Sports