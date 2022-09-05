Mbappé sides with Pogba after blackmail, witch doctor claims

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 12:46 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Kylian Mbappé says he has spoken to Paul Pogba after being implicated in lurid claims involving a witch doctor. Mbappé says on Monday he wants to believe his France teammate who is the subject of alleged blackmail. French authorities are investigating allegations Pogba was the target of an extortion plot by his brother and childhood friends. Pogba reportedly told investigators the blackmailers aimed to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on French superstar Mbappé. Pogba denied that allegation and Mbappé sided on Monday with the player he won the 2018 World Cup with.

