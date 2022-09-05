Pogba having knee surgery; World Cup status at risk

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 12:06 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TURIN, Italy — Reacquired Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is undergoing surgery on his right knee and is at risk of missing the World Cup with France. Pogba could be out for up to two months after tearing his meniscus and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he won't play for the club again until January. France will be defending the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Pogba was injured in July during a preseason tour in the United States after rejoining Juventus two weeks earlier from Manchester United.

The Associated Press

