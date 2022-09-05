Giannis rests as Greece makes the EuroBasket knockout stage

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 5, 2022 at 4:23 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 11:58 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILAN — Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him. Kosta Sloukas scored 21 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 and Greece pulled away in the second half to top Great Britain 93-77 in a Group C matchup. Antetokounmpo is expected to play in at least one of Greece's final two group-stage games, with the first of those coming Tuesday against Ukraine. The knockout round in Berlin starts Saturday.

The Associated Press

