News / Utah / Police & Courts

Man dead after hiking fall in American Fork Canyon

By Sydnee Gonzalez and Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com | Updated - Sept. 5, 2022 at 6:17 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 12:13 p.m.

 
Motorists drive near Timpanogos Cave in July 2020. A 45-year-old Alpine man fell to his death while hiking in American Fork Canyon on Labor Day weekend.

Motorists drive near Timpanogos Cave in July 2020. A 45-year-old Alpine man fell to his death while hiking in American Fork Canyon on Labor Day weekend. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News )

3 photos

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

AMERICAN FORK — A man fell to his death while hiking in American Fork Canyon over Labor Day weekend.

Thomas James Rawe, 45, of Apline, was hiking directly north of the toll booth late Saturday when he texted a friend that his phone battery was at 1% and to let him know he was on his way to meet him for food and water, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

Rawe also set a picture to his friend showing steep terrain and the fee booth, where they planned to meet in 45 minutes. When Rawe didn't show up, search and rescue responded and searched in the dark for a few hours.

"While we don't know specifically happened to cause the fall, it is likely Mr. Rawe lost his footing or stumbled, then fell and tumbled several hundred feet down the steep slope," a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

Search and rescue struggled with the search that night and called off the operation because of the dangerous terrain. Early Sunday morning, search and rescue returned with the Department of Public Safety and one of its helicopters, and they found that the man had fallen and died, according to the statement.

A volunteer was flown to the area to keep Rawe's body from falling further down the mountain, and he was carried to a nearby parking lot by helicopter.

The sheriff's office said Rawe was single and was a "favorite uncle" to his nieces and nephews.

"The Utah County Sheriff's Office expresses our sincerest condolences to his family and friends," the statement said.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahUtah CountyPolice & Courts
Sydnee Gonzalez is a multicultural reporter for KSL.com covering the diversity of Utah's people and communities. Se habla español. You can find Sydnee at @sydnee_gonzalez on Twitter.
Emily Ashcraft joined KSL.com as a reporter in 2021. She covers courts and legal affairs, as well as health, faith and religion news.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  