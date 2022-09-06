KSL.com Pick'em: BYU fans sweep the top prizes in Week 1 of action

BYU linebacker Max Tooley returns an interception against South Florida, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo)

SALT LAKE CITY — The first week of college football was everything fans wanted in a return to the sport.

It also set a high bar for what we should expect in the coming season — or at least what we hope happens. And though there was a lot of crazy action on the field this weekend, there wasn't a ton of unpredictable action in the five games selected for Pick'em last week.

Outside of Utah falling to Florida in The Swamp, the remaining four favored teams did exactly what they were supposed to do, even if that meant Utah State got blown out by No. 1 Alabama for a pay game. At least BYU fans left the weekend happy with a dominant win over South Florida.

But three BYU fans are especially happy after they swept the top three spots of the leaderboard in Week 1 action. Cougar fans Alex Osborn (201 points), Zane Steven (196) and Robert Peterson (195) get a $100, $70 and $30 Visa gift card, respectively, courtesy of Goldenwest Credit Union.

The overall winners of Pick'em will receive a $500 gift card for first place, a $250 gift card for second place and a $100 gift card for third place.

After the first week of play, BYU fans also lead in the average points earned this week with 22.8, followed distantly by Utah State's 19.9 points and Utah's 19.3 points. Don't like the results this week, try again next week for a chance to win.

Below are the results from Week 1, including the updated leaderboard from the KSL.com Sports group.

To play KSL.com College Football Pick'em, click here.

