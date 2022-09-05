News / Utah Counties / Southern Utah

Local high school weather enthusiast ignites national attention with phenomenal photos

By Truman Burgess, St. George News | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 2:46 p.m.

 
Brody Cowing poses for a portrait on Tech Ridge in St. George, Friday.

Brody Cowing poses for a portrait on Tech Ridge in St. George, Friday. (Truman Burgess, St. George News)

ST. GEORGE — Brody Cowing, a 16-year-old high school junior in Santa Clara, has a house that's easy to pick out among the rest in the cul-de-sac. Boats and hauling trucks surround the suburban house while weather instruments and antennas reach out from the roof. The weather equipment belongs to this teenage weather enthusiast.

Cowing made national news with his photograph of a tornado touching down near St. George. The Washington Post included his photo among other Southern Utah weather photographers on Aug. 22.

"Ten days ago was the first time a tornado was within view of St. George since 1994," Cowing said. "There was more wind shear than anticipated, more atmospheric lift and moisture, and the precipitable water transport was greater than forecasted. It was really unexpected."

"I was lucky," he said. "I was just in the perfect spot, just between two houses, and I could see it. It was so cool."

A tornado touches down near St. George, on Aug. 21. Brody Cowing, a 16-year-old weather enthusiast, shot the photo and it was used in the Washington Post.
A tornado touches down near St. George, on Aug. 21. Brody Cowing, a 16-year-old weather enthusiast, shot the photo and it was used in the Washington Post. (Photo: Brody Cowing via St. George News)

Truman Burgess

