Cordeiro rallies San Jose State past Portland State 21-17

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chevan Cordeiro threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, the second with 1:11 left in the game, and San Jose State rallied to beat Portland State 21-17 in a season opener. Dante Chachere capped a 99-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 12-yard TD pass to Beau Kelly to give Portland State a 17-14 lead with 9:57 remaining. The drive lasted 15 plays and took 7:31 off the clock. Chachere connected with Maclaine Griffin for an 11-yard score to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Spartans answered with touchdowns on back-to-back drives — a 32-yard run by Cordeiro and Cordeiro's 1-yard TD toss to Sam Olson — to take 14-7 lead into halftime.Gianni Smith's 28-yard field goal in the third quarter pulled the Vikings within 14-10.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports