Auburn QB T.J. Finley's Dad: "Son, the job isn't done"

By John Zenor, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 11:52 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley says he has grown since last season. Finley beat out two Power 5 transfers to hold onto the Tigers' starting job heading into the opener against Mercer. He started the final three games of last season after Bo Nix's season-ending ankle injury. Auburn lost all three to end on a five-game skid. Finley beat out transfers Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford to earn the starting spot. He says his Dad's message was: "Son, the job isn't done."

