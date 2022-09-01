Walker's bat, Kelly's arm lead Diamondbacks past Brewers 5-0

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 11:12 p.m.

 

PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0. Walker hammered his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead. Geraldo Perdomo's RBI single in the third pushed the advantage to 3-0. Josh Rojas smashed a two-run double high off the center field wall in the fifth to make it 5-0. All five runs came with two outs. The D-backs are 22-16 since the All-Star break.

David Brandt

