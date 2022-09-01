S. Utah stomps St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in Fitzgerald's debut

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 10:33 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Justin Miller threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Utah beat St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in a season opener Thursday night.

Cade Sexauer threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and interception while Hope Adebayo ran for 73 yards on seven carries for St. Thomas.

The debut win for head coach DeLane Fitzgerald ended an eight-game losing streak for Southern Utah. The team hadn't won since defeating Tarleton, 40-35 on Sept. 18, 2020. It was the Thunderbirds' first season-opening win since 2013 when they beat South Alabama 22-21.

The Tommies, who made their first trip to Utah, are in their second season as a Division I program. It was the first meeting between the teams.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap\_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  