N. Illinois fends off E. Illinois in 34-27 win

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 9:57 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DEKALB, Ill. — Rocky Lombardi threw for 192 yards to six different receivers and Northern Illinois used a balanced running attack to hold off Eastern Illinois 34-27 in a season opener. Eastern Illinois scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and threatened at game's end. Northern Illinois' Josh Richardson missed a 43-yard field goal with 58 seconds left, killing a chance for a 10-point lead. Eastern Illinois quarterback Jonah O'Brien then led a six-play, 39-yard drive to get the Panthers to Northern Illinois' 44-yard line before time ran out. A sophomore, O'Brien threw for 276 yards and three scores and two interceptions.

The Associated Press

