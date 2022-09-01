McIvor, Catalon lift Abilene Christian over Lamar 28-14

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ABILENE, Texas — Maverick McIvor threw two touchdown passes and Abilene Christian's defense blanked Lamar over the final three quarters to give the Wildcats their first season-opening win since 2013 with a 28-14 victory. After Mike Chandler threw a pair of long first-quarter touchdown passes — 59 yards to Jalen Dummett and 75 yards to Sevonne Rhea — the Cardinals managed just 132 yards the rest of the game. McIvor, a transfer from Texas Tech making his first collegiate start, tied the game with a 30-yard pass to Kendall Catalon early in the second quarter. Late in the quarter Catalon broke the tie by racing 37 yards untouched on a reverse around the left side. That made a winner of Keith Patterson in his first game replacing Adam Dorrel.

